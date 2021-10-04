40,031 Shares in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Bought by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 26,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

VIXY stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $90.96.

