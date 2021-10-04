$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.77 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $17.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $18.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.34. 9,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,325. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WESCO International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

