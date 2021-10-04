$4.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $17.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

CL stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,087. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.35. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $211,547,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,302 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

