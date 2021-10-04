3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGOPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cheuvreux started coverage on 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $8.71 price objective on 3i Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106. 3i Group has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $9.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

