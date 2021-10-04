3,103,764 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,103,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $476,734,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,113,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,066,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

CLVT opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

