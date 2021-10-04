3,076 Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 424,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 161,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree stock opened at $139.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.95. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.50 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.70 and a beta of 1.48.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.