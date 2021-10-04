30,143 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after buying an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

