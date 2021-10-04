$3.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $4.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $16.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $16.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $14.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

BHF traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $46.17. 491,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,462. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

