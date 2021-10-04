2,678 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,818,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $111.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

