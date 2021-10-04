25,361 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 15,007.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,626,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,725 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,921,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,002 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,710,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,273,000 after purchasing an additional 975,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. increased their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

