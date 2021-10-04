$22.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post $22.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.79 billion and the highest is $22.67 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $16.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $95.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.89 billion to $98.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.74 billion to $98.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $75.71. 6,283,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,458. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.