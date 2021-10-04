2,155 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $241.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

