$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to announce $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $620,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $770,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 154,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

