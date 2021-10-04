$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to post $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $9.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,387. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $246.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.75 and its 200-day moving average is $213.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,060,000 after purchasing an additional 365,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

