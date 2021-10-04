17,957 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,834,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,066,000 after buying an additional 59,696 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 454,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after buying an additional 42,374 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 55,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 131,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.36. 179,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,496. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

