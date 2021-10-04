158,800 Shares in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

VYNE stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.68. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

