138,066 Shares in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Purchased by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLG. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMLG traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,590. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

