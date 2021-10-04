$104.65 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post sales of $104.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $93.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $413.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $416.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $421.80 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $423.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $79.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $63,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

