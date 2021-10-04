$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to post $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,224. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $122.56 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

