$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $7.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,287. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

