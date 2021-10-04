-$1.26 EPS Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.46). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. 6,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,541. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.