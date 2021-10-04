$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.