$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

