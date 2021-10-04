$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Standard Motor Products reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SMP opened at $44.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $992.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $123,526.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $247,009.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,756 shares of company stock valued at $887,290 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

