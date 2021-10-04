$1.01 EPS Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, reaching $162.09. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,681. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.