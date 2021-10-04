-$0.62 EPS Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.65). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($5.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages have commented on PRLD. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of PRLD stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $31.57. 18,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,719. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

In related news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $708,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,355. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

