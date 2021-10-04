$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.25%.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,669. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.