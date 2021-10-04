$0.24 EPS Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter valued at $506,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 82.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 83,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 167.9% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 558.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 59,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,838. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.