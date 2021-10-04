$0.16 EPS Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 144.95 and a beta of 4.93.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

