$0.11 EPS Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Viasat posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viasat by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Viasat by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Viasat by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. 6,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. Viasat has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

