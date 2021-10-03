Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NYSE ZYME opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 112.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 215,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 51.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

