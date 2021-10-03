Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Down 56.7% in September

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 40.14 and a quick ratio of 40.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

