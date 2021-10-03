Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Zovio alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZVO. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zovio will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio in the second quarter worth $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio in the second quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Zovio in the first quarter worth $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zovio by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.