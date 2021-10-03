Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZM. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

ZM stock opened at $267.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $255.25 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.65.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

