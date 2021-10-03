Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Trimmed by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

ZION stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

