Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

SWIM stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

