Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Buy

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.81. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 75.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 110.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.