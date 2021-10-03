Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.79.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

