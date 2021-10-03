Zacks Investment Research Lowers Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

SHNWF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.30.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Schroders has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

