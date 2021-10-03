Zacks Investment Research Lowers Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keyence Corporation is involved in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The company’s product consist of code readers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors and static eliminators. Keyence Corporation is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Keyence from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyence presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $643.00.

Shares of KYCCF opened at $579.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $604.47 and its 200 day moving average is $530.29. The company has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion and a PE ratio of 77.61. Keyence has a 12-month low of $437.00 and a 12-month high of $711.32.

Keyence Company Profile

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

