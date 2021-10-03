Zacks Investment Research Lowers EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday.

EVRZF stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.78. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is 181.03%.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

