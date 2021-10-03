Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Hold

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

