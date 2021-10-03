Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $168.80. The company has a market cap of $123.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $74,019,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

