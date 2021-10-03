Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASMB. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $155.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

