Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post sales of $610.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.50 million. Kirby posted sales of $496.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth $3,810,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Kirby by 19.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 38.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kirby by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after acquiring an additional 89,557 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEX traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 448,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,942. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

