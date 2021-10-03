Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $651.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce sales of $651.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.00 million and the highest is $666.40 million. Green Plains posted sales of $424.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Plains.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.
GPRE stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 995,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,008. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
