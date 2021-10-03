Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $651.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce sales of $651.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.00 million and the highest is $666.40 million. Green Plains posted sales of $424.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 995,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,008. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

