Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 78,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,733. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $314.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 100.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

