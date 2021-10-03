Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.09. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 156,566 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

