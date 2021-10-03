Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,690,000 after purchasing an additional 303,465 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 406,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

