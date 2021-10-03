Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.52). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Several brokerages recently commented on RUBY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ RUBY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. 356,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.54. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $38.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

