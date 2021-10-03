Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to post sales of $10.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $12.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $4.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $36.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $40.83 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $46.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,568. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

